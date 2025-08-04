David Roach, lead singer and co-founder of the hard rock band Junkyard, has died at the age of 59.

According to the band, Roach died following a battle with an aggressive form of skin cancer, just two weeks after marrying his long-time partner, Jennifer.

The band confirmed his death in a statement posted to social media: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach. After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife. He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer—but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him. – Junkyard."

Roach had been suffering from squamous cell carcinoma affecting his head, neck, and throat, according to a GoFundMe set up to support him. His wife Jennifer described the diagnosis as “devastating and life-altering,” writing in a recent social media post: "David is showing such incredible strength and resilience, and even in the midst of this darkness, he's still managing to keep his sense of humor. It's a reminder of how amazing he is. But we know this journey ahead will be extremely tough. David made it clear he is not giving up hope and we're going to need all of your love and prayers."

David Roach, lead singer and co-founder of the hard rock band Junkyard, has died at the age of 59. | GoFundMe

The couple were married just a fortnight before his death. Junkyard had marked the occasion on Facebook with the message: "Congratulations to the happy couple — Mr. and Mrs. David Patrick Roach. It was an honor to be there for our brother."

Tributes poured in from friends, bandmates and fans alike. Fellow Junkyard member Chris Gates wrote: "I loved him like a little brother. We had our ups and downs, but that never changed. My condolences to his brother and sisters, and to ask the people who lived him or were touched by his/or songs. I'll miss playing music with him, but he'll always be an important part of me."

David Roach died two weeks after he married his long-time partner, Jennifer | GoFundMe

L.A. Guns guitarist Ace Von Johnson added: "Rest easy, brother. We will miss you. Sending my love to the entire Junkyard family."

Roach co-founded Junkyard in 1987. The band signed with Geffen Records in 1988 and released their self-titled debut the following year, featuring standout tracks like Hollywood and Simple Man. They became part of the Sunset Strip rock scene alongside Mötley Crüe, Guns N' Roses, and Poison.

Although the band was dropped by Geffen in 1992 and briefly disbanded, they regrouped in the early 2000s and went on to release several live albums and studio records, including Tried and True (2003) and High Water (2017). Their final release was the single Lifer in 2021.

Junkyard also toured with southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd and were frequently featured on MTV’s Headbanger’s Ball.