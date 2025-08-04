Veteran broadcaster James Whale has died aged 74 following a long battle with stage four kidney cancer, TalkTV has announced.

The late-night radio pioneer, known for his blunt, no-nonsense style and provocative interviews, died years after first being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2000. He had one kidney removed and later revealed in 2020 that the disease had spread to his kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

During his final Tales of the Whale podcast, made with his wife Nadine Lamont-Brown, Whale said: “Thank you for being a listener. I hope it helps in some way and who knows what’s next, so I can only say au revoir.”

Speaking to the Daily Express, for which he is a columnist, he said: “I won’t go back to the hospital," James told the Express. "I want to die somewhere peaceful and tranquil and this is the place for me. There’s no better. I’m lucky to be here.”

Following his death, his colleague and friend Mike Graham delivered an emotional tribute live on air, saying: “James began his remarkable career in the early 1970s when he pioneered a new kind of radio in Britain, the late-night shock jock phone-in. By the late 1980s, the James Whale radio show had become a cultural phenomenon, broadcasting every weekend on ITV. He attracted millions of viewers, making him a household name."

Graham added: “James would go on to host a variety of programmes for ITV, Sky and the BBC before finding a new audience for talk radio, all the while continuing to make headlines during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

“In 2006, after surviving kidney cancer, James launched Kidney Cancer UK, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds. In 2024, James was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours, recognising his extraordinary contribution to broadcast and charity.

“James Whale broke the rules, he shaped the airwaves and did it all on his own terms. For millions, James wasn’t just a broadcaster. He was a companion, a provocateur and a good friend that we’ll all never forget. God bless you, James. We’ll miss you.”

Fellow TalkTV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer also paid tribute, writing on X: “So sad that my amazing, wonderful @TalkTV colleague James Whale has died. He was a legend both on air and off air. It was a pleasure and an honour to know him. Sending Nadine and his family all my love xxxx.”

Whale began his broadcasting career at Metro Radio in 1974 and rose to national fame during the 1980s with The James Whale Radio Show, which aired on ITV. Known for his dry wit and direct delivery, he gained a cult following and later hosted shows for ITV, BBC, Sky, and TalkSport, where he spent 13 years.

He also fronted Whale On, Dial Midnight, Central Weekend Live, and Talk About during a career spanning over five decades. His autobiography, Almost A Celebrity: A Lifetime Of Night-Time, was published in 2008.

In recognition of his work in broadcasting and charity, Whale was awarded an MBE in 2023.