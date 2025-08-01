Indian actor Kalabhavan Navas has died at the age of 51 following a suspected heart attack.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, the Malayalam actor and mimicry artist was found dead in his hotel room in Chottanikkara, Kerala, on Friday evening. He was staying at the hotel while filming the upcoming movie Prakambanam and was scheduled to check out after completing the shoot.

A hotel staff member found him unresponsive while confirming his departure. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Inquest proceedings have begun to determine the exact cause, and his body is currently being kept at a private hospital in Chottanikkara. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, after which his remains will be handed over to his family.

Indian actor Kalabhavan Navas has died at the age of 51 following a suspected heart attack. | Facebook

Navas rose to fame through the iconic Kalabhavan troupe and was widely recognised for his mimicry and comedic talent. He often performed on stage alongside his brother, fellow artist Niaz Bakkar.

Navas made his film debut in 1995’s Chaithanyam and went on to act in several notable Malayalam films, including Mattupetti Machan, Junior Mandrake, and Amma Ammayi Amma.

He is survived by his wife, Rehana, and his brother.