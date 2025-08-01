Kalabhavan Navas: Indian actor found dead in Kerala hotel while filming upcoming movie; cause of death
According to reports, the Malayalam actor and mimicry artist was found dead in his hotel room in Chottanikkara, Kerala, on Friday evening. He was staying at the hotel while filming the upcoming movie Prakambanam and was scheduled to check out after completing the shoot.
A hotel staff member found him unresponsive while confirming his departure. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Inquest proceedings have begun to determine the exact cause, and his body is currently being kept at a private hospital in Chottanikkara. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, after which his remains will be handed over to his family.
Navas rose to fame through the iconic Kalabhavan troupe and was widely recognised for his mimicry and comedic talent. He often performed on stage alongside his brother, fellow artist Niaz Bakkar.
Navas made his film debut in 1995’s Chaithanyam and went on to act in several notable Malayalam films, including Mattupetti Machan, Junior Mandrake, and Amma Ammayi Amma.
He is survived by his wife, Rehana, and his brother.
