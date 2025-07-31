Seán Rocks, who presented Arena on Ireland’s RTÉ , is survived by his partner Catherine and two sons.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio presenter and actor Seán Rocks has died suddenly at the age of 63, he presented the show Arena on RTÉ. RTÉ paid tribute to Seán Rocks on Instagram and said: “RTÉ broadcaster and actor Seán Rocks has died following a brief illness at the age of 63. Mr Rocks presented RTÉ Radio 1’s nightly arts and culture programme, Arena, from its inception in 2009.

The statement also said: “RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst expressed his sympathies to Mr Rocks’ family and said that not only is radio the poorer for his passing, “but so too has Ireland lost one of its most passionate advocates for the arts, and one of its most informed and versatile voices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is survived by his beloved Catherine, his sons Morgan and Christian and his wide circle of family and friends.”

Radio presenter and actor Seán Rocks has died suddenly at 63. Photo: Seán Rocks /Facebook | : Seán Rocks /Facebook

In response, broadcaster Sarah McInerney said: “I am so sorry to hear this shocking news. I hand over to Sean every evening after Drivetime, and every evening he was in such great form.

He was such a brilliant broadcaster; courteous, curious and knowledgeable. This is a huge loss to RTE, and to all of us.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Another fan wrote: “This is such sad news. A truly gorgeous man. My condolences to his wife and sons and his family, and very much to his radio family ❤️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being a radio presenter, Seán Rocks had been an actor and his screen credits include The Bill, Glenroe and Fair City. He had also worked as a teacher and told the Irish Examiner in 2014 that “I worked as a teacher for seven years. I liked teaching younger kids but it remains the most difficult job I’ve ever done. When you’re on, you’re on – it’s like acting and live radio. The skill sets are similar too – the most important trait in all those jobs is to be able to listen.”

He also said: “I didn’t set out to be an actor. When I was at college I got involved in am dram doing concerts and plays, which meant acting at night, and my voice was getting really tired, yet it was vital for my work as a teacher.”

Whilst Seán Rocks was on RTÉ, he interviewed the likes of Rupert Everett, Brendan Gleeson, Martin Sheen and Salman Rushdie. At the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed for Seán Rocks.