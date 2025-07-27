A legendary BBC radio presenter, who had a career spanning five decades, has died aftet being ‘ill for some time’.

Former BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Gerry Kersey, died on Friday morning (July 25) with his wife Christine by his side.

The 86-year-old, who worked for both the BBC and independent radio throughout his 50 year career, had been ill for some time before his death. No further details about the nature of his illness have been given.

Paying tribute, Katrina Bunker, Head of BBC Yorkshire, said: "Gerry was a true legend of local broadcasting, starting his career in 1968 as one of the first voices on BBC Radio Sheffield."

When he wasn’t presenting, Gerry enjoyed performing in theatre and creating art. His paintings featured in exhibitions and he raised money for charity by making and selling Christmas cards featuring his work.

In a 2018 interview with our sister title The Sheffield Star which marked his five decades in broadcasting, he recalled that in the 1970s he was doing two jobs, handling advertising for local company Stanley Tools and doing radio work. "It became an alarmingly unbalanced life," he said.

Radio Sheffield presenter Gerry Kersey has died aged 86. He is pictured in 2018. Picture: Dean Atkins. | Dean Atkins

But broadcasting eventually won his heart. "I decided, with my wife's full approval, that although it was only earning £12 a week I would take it on and see what I could do," he said. It turned out to be a good choice as Gerry became a listeners' favourite, both for the BBC and on independent station Radio Hallam.

Continuing her tribute, Katrina said: "In later years he was known for request-based and nostalgia shows and he got loads of letters, emails and calls right up to his last show in 2020. Wherever you went around the area you would always meet someone who loved Gerry's show.

"Off-mic, Gerry was just as much of a gentleman as he was on it, always encouraging , always warm and proud to still be on the radio after 50 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him."