Dame Cleo Laine performed with legends such as Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles.

British jazz singer Dame Cleo Laine, who performed with legends such as Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles, has died at 97. The star, whose music career spanned over seven decades, was the first British singer to win a Grammy award for jazz.

Jazz FM paid tribute to Dame Cleo Laine on their Facebook page and wrote: “We’re saddened to hear about the loss of Dame Cleo Laine. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and fans at this time.” In response to Jazz FM’s tribute, one fan wrote: "The BEST British jazz singer,” whilst another said: “Rest in peace.. Cleo… a beautiful and talented Dame. Condolences to the family.”

Tributes have been paid to legendary British jazz singer Dame Cleo Laine who has died at 97. 82 year old Cleo Laine performing live with The London Project at the Royal Festival Hall, London on 21 November 2009 during the London Jazz Festival 2009. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

David Meadowcroft, chairman of the Stables charity, Dame Cleo Laine and her late husband, musician and composer John Dankworth, set up the Stables art centre in Buckinghamshire, paid tribute to Dame Cleo Laine and said that “Dame Cleo was a remarkable performer who was loved by audiences around the world and her commitment to ensuring young people had access to great music and music education will continue through the work of The Stables.”

Dame Cleo Laine was born Clementina Dinah Hitching in Southall in Middlesex on October 28 1927, her mother was Minnie Hitching, a farmer’s daughter from Swindon, and her father was Alex Campbell, a World War One veteran. Dame Cleo’s mother Minnie was disowned because her parents were not in favour of her interracial relationship.

Although money was extremely tight for Dame Cleo Laine’s family, they managed to get her music lessons and she began singing at three at local community functions. At the age of 12, she appeared as an urchin in the movie The Thief of Baghdad, but had to leave school at 14 when her parents divorced.

In 1951, Dame Cleo Laine was given the opportunity to try out with the jazz group the Johnny Dankworth Seven and was offered a job. The BBC reported that “Because her name was too long to fit on posters, the band put some shorter alternatives into a hat.

“Cleo and Laine got pulled out. So Cleo Laine she became.”

Before becoming part of the Johnny Dankworth Seven, Cleo had married roofer George Langridge in 1947 and gave birth to their son Stuart. The couple divorced and she then married John Dankworth.

Thanks to her performance as Della in Flesh to A Tiger at London’s Royal Court Theatre, which was well received by the critics, she starred as Julie in Show Boat in 1971. When she was performing in the opera/ballet The Seven Deadly Sins, she recorded You’ll Answer Me, which became a top 10 hit in 1961.

Dame Cleo Laine’s international career began in 1972 and she won a Grammy for the live recording of a concert at Carnegie hall in 1983. In 1979 she was awarded an OBE and became a dame in 1997.

In an interview with The Independent in 2008, Dame Cleo Laine recalled how it wasn’t love at first sight with her and husband Johnny. She said: “I was married when I met him and didn't have an eye for him immediately. And he had girlfriends floating about.

“But little did he know my marriage was on the rocks, and that I was getting attracted to him. He was very thin and looked a bit like Frank Sinatra. He had a boyish quality and an outrageous sense of humour. Oh, and a very lovely bottom.”

She went on to say that “We've been married for almost 50 years now. We have always been great friends and I think the humour has kept us together – any problem can be wiped out with a single joke – and while John's now 80, he still often acts like a five-year-old. Then there's the music. John is a genius: he can arrange, play, and write for anybody. And although I've worked without him, it was John who lifted me out of where I probably would have ended up – the musical doldrums – and pulled me into stardom.”