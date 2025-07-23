Ozzy Osbourne wed Sharon Osburne in 1982 but the Black Sabbath rocker was previously married.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ozzy Osbourne first met his second wife Sharon Osbourne through her father Don Arden who managed Black Sabbath, she was 18 at the time and he was 22, but their relationship didn’t become romantic until she began managing him a decade later.

In 1979 Ozzy Osbourne was fired from Black Sabbath due to alcohol and drug abuse and Sharon stepped in and helped him recover, she also became his manager and the couple started dating. On July 4, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon married in Hawaii.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Osbourne gave birth to their first child, Aimée, who was born in London on Sept. 2, 1983. Kelly Osbourne was born on October 27, 1984 and Jack Osbourne was born on November 8, 1985.

Who was Ozzy Osbourne’s first wife, how many children does he have, did he adopt a child? Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne in Brazil, 1985 Photo: Dave Hogan | Dave Hogan

Although Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne became famous thanks to their reality show The Osbournes, which aired on MTV on March 5, 2002. Aimée Osbourne did not take part and explained once to New York's Q1043 show the reason why.

She said: "For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and ... I always really valued my privacy within that family," and also said: "And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as.

Aimée went on to say that "It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was Ozzy Osbourne married before Sharon?

Yes, Ozzy Osbourne was married to Thelma Riley, the couple married in 1971 and divorced in 1982. In his, memoir, I Am Ozzy, Ozzy Osbourne said of their first meeting on a night out that "She was beautiful and I wanted to talk to her," and also said: "I pulled her on the dance floor."

Ozzy Osbourne went on to say that "A year or so later, in 1971, we got married in a registry office. I thought it was what you did: get some dough, find a chick, get married, settle down, go to the pub."

Did Ozzy Osbourne and Thelma Riley have children?

Yes, Ozzy Osbourne and Thelma Riley did have children, they had a daughter Jessica in 1972 and a son Louis, who was born in 1975.

Did Ozzy Osbourne adopt a child?

Yes, Ozzy Osbourne adopted Thelma’s son Elliot Kingsley from a previous marriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did Ozzy Osbourne’s family release a statement after his death, who was it signed by?

Ozzy Osbourne’s family released a statement after his death which read:”It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The statement was signed by Sharon, and children, Aimée, Kelly, Jack and Louis.