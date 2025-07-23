This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ozzy Osbourne was known to fans as the godfather of heavy metal, pioneering the genre with Black Sabbath - but he also helped to pioneer television as we know it today.

Ozzy Osbourne was known not only for his rock and roll antics on stage but also his home life as millions across the globe tuned into reality show The Osbournes when it premiered in 2002. The show followed family members Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack throughout their day-to-days lives in a format mostly unseen on television at the time.

The MTV series, which ran for four seasons, was one of the very first celebrity reality shows, paving the way for copycat shows such Keeping Up With The Kardashians and making an unmistakable mark on pop culture. While the eccentric family were enough to fall in love with, it was Ozzy that really captured the soul of the show.

Ozzy, Kelly, Sharon and Jack starred in pioneering celebrity reality show The Osbournes in the early noughties. | Getty Images

Viewers across the globe were in stitches as the legendary Prince of Darkness swapped biting heads off of bats for dealing with his dogs urinating on the rug, struggling to work his television, and getting into tiffs with the family’s next door neighbours. The Osbournes heralded in a new era of not only television, but also a new, unabashed era of celebrity, giving fans a glimpse into their everyday life whether it was pretty or not.

The show launched Ozzy’s family to super stardom - while Sharon was already known for her work with Ozzy and in the music industry, kids Kelly and Jack picked up presenting, acting and music gigs on the back of the success of the show. Sharon also went on to join The X Factor as a judge, which became the biggest reality competition show in the UK at the time.

The Osbournes had become the first royal family of reality TV and used the show to elevate their platform and introduce themselves to a whole new generation of fans. Now, following his death aged 76, fans are returning to the noughties series to relive its iconic moments.

The Osbourne family on TRL at the MTV Studios in New York City. (l to r) Jack, Sharon, Ozzy, and Kelly Osbourne. 3/19/02 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect | Getty Images

How to watch The Osbournes

All four seasons of The Osbournes are available to watch now on Prime Video in the UK. For those who are not customers, Prime Video is included in the Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

A handful of full episodes have been uploaded to The Osbourne Youtube channel.