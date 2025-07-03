Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up on what will be an emotional goodbye to fans as the heavy metal legend takes to the stage this weekend.

Black Sabbath is hosting a ‘Back to the Beginning’ final farewell event at Villa Park in the band’s hometown of Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. The godfathers of heavy metal will be joined on stage by a raft of names from the rock world, including Metallica, Alice in Chains, and Slayer.

Ozzy, 76, will perform a short solo set before he is join by Black Sabbath band members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the band’s final goodbye to fans. The huge event, which will raise money for local charities, will mark the first time in 20 years that all original members have performed together.

Ozzy has now opened up on what is sure to be an emotional farewell to fans at this weekend’s gig. He said: “It's my final encore; it's my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me It means everything, I am forever in their debt for showing up for me and the fans. I can't quite put it into words, but I feel very emotional and blessed.

Ozzy Osbourne has battled a series of health issues in recent years | Getty Images

“It's a goodbye as far as my live performances go, and what a way to go out.”

The legendary rock frontman has been battling major health issued in recent years, having undergone seven surgeries since 2020. Most of the surgeries related to a spinal injury he sustained in 2003 and later aggravated again in 2019.

He has was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003. Wife Sharon Osbourne revealed to The Sun earlier this year that the disease was impacting his ability to walk.

However, despite the 76-year-old’s health setbacks, he has said that he will do “the best” he can throughout his last-ever live show, with an intensive training schedule that has involved the star getting his blood pressure taken up to 15 times per day.

Ozzy previously told The Guardian: “I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again.

“I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs.

“I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down.”