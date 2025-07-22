Following the sad news Ozzy Osbourne has died - the Black Sabbath legend lives on.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced this evening (July 22) that Black Sabbath frontman and all-round legend Ozzy Osbourne has died. The 76-year-old was said to have been with his family and “surrounded by love” at the time of his passing.

The singer was able to bid a final farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion at Villa Park in Birmingham earlier this month, telling fans at the July 5 concert that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. Following his death, a statement from his family read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Following the sad news Ozzy Osbourne has died - the Black Sabbath legend lives on. | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Distraught fans will now, undoubtedly, be cranking up Ozzy’s hits in homage to the Prince of Darkness, including the likes of Paranoid, Iron Man and Changes, but they can also remember his hilarious antics in the hugely popular MTV show, The Osbournes.

How to watch The Osbournes in the UK

The reality television series featured the domestic life of Ozzy and his family - including wife Sharon, daughter Kelly, and son Jack. Premiering on MTV in 2002, its first season was cited as the most-viewed series ever on MTV, and ran until 2005.

All four seasons of the madcap show can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. If you have yet to sign up for the on-demand TV channel, you can watch for free with a 30-day trial subscription.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwise, Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 for an annual subscription. Annual Student Membership is also available for those who fit the criteria for the discounted rate of £4.49 a month or £47.49 per year.

You can now also catch up with the first and second seasons on The Osbournes Official YouTube page. In March this year, 20 years after the show ended, full episodes began to be uploaded and by May all of Seasons 1 and 2 were made available to watch.

And for the hardcore fans, they may just be the proud owners of DVDs of the show, with seasons one and two released by Miramax Home Entertainment and Buena Vista Home Entertainment.