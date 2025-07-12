Kelly Osbourne speaks out about her dad’s health as fake videos of Ozzy Osbourne circulate.

The daughter of Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne is insisting her dad is “not dying” after a fake video began circulating on social media. Kelly Osbourne asked “what is wrong with you” as people continue to stir up rumours about the Black Sabbath frontman’s health.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s second daughter, Kelly, has blasted the claims, in particular taking aim at an AI-generated video purporting to be the Paranoid rocker talking about his mortality. The 40-year-old said in a video shared to her Instagram Story: "So, there's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, but it's AI.

"And it has a voice like my dad's David Attenborough or something. And it starts out saying, 'I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.' What the f*** is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?

"He's not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?"

Kelly then shared the video, which referred to a suicide pact that Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne previously claimed they had should either of them be close to death. She said in another video: "Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact. That was bulls*** my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad's not dying. Stop."

Ozzy has undergone seven surgeries in the past five years and he has also been living with Parkinson’s disease since 2003. Last weekend though, the 76-year-old performed at his star-studded farewell concert in Birmingham.

The legendary rocker told thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park – a stone’s throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Osbourne and his fellow original Black Sabbath members – Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward – were the last to appear on stage as part of a star-studded line-up for the Back to the Beginning concert. Osbourne – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 – plans to continue to record music, but said that the concert marked the end for him performing live.

Among the bands performing were Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’Roses, and there were messages of thanks from other celebrities, including Jack Black, Ricky Gervais and Dolly Parton.

Nicknamed the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy entered the stage for the final time by rising on his throne through a trap door. He started the performance by saying: “Let me hear you. Are you ready? Let the madness begin!”

Later, he added: “It’s so good to be on this f****** stage. You have no idea. I f****** love you all. Let me see your hands in the air. You are the best, each and every one of you. God bless you all.”

In an emotional moment, Ozzy said: “I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart. You’re all f****** special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”