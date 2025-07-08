Filmmaker reveals Sir David Attenborough was knocked “unconscious” with “blood everywhere” while filming nature series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir David Attenborough has revealed how he "nearly died" while filming some of his ground-breaking nature series. The national treasure, now 99, has for decades been the face of nature programming on the BBC - bringing wildlife and the natural world to the attention of millions around the world.

But his environmental endeavours do not come without risk - and he has put his life on the line a number of times to ensure viewers get as up close and personal with the natural world as possible - including one time he was knocked “unconscious” with “blood everywhere”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1980s, while filming a series titled Trials of Life in the Bahamas, the iconic biologist was hurled under a diving platform by a huge wave - leaving crew fearing for his safety. Friend and filmmaker, Alastair Fothergill, said of the incident: "We were filming David from the top of a boat that had a wooden platform on the back for people to dive off.

Sir David Attenborough was knocked “unconscious” with “blood everywhere” while filming nature series | Getty Images

“We had just done a wonderful piece, and David was about to go under the water again, and a great wave washed him under the dive platform, which then came smashing down. I’ve never forgotten it because David was unconscious and there was blood everywhere and I remember thinking, 'The one thing you don’t want on your CV is you’re the man who killed David Attenborough'."

But the hardy presenter soon recovered and returned to the filming fray. However, a few years later, while making acclaimed series The Green Planet for the BBC, Sir David was once again in the wars, this time at the hands - or needles - of vicious plant, the cholla cactus.

"The cholla really is a physical danger," he later recalled. "It has these very dense spines in rosettes, so they point in all directions, and if you just brush against it, the spines are like spicules of glass. I mean, they are that sharp, and they go into you, and you really have trouble getting them out, so that is a really dangerous plant. The cholla is an active aggressor. I mean, you feel you better stand back and you better watch out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another near-miss, Sir David's loyal crew on A Perfect Planet cheated death when the boat they were travelling in capsized in the Amazon. Assistant producer Toby Nowlan and camera operator John Brown were on-board the vessel when it was it by a freak current, capsizing it.

In the drama that ensued, filming equipment was washed downstream as the pair struggled to reach the shore. Thankfully, they escaped without serious injury - and much of their work was saved thanks to back-ups.

"We escaped through the upturned hatch and swam to the edge of the river," Toby later told The Mirror newspaper. "All 40 cases of filming equipment were on board. Many floated downstream and many flooded despite their waterproof guarantees. We lost a lot but everyone was unscathed."