Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national treasure who will mark his 99th birthday next week has conceded that he is approaching the end of his life.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir David Attenborough will begin his 100th year on May 9, but is still working. He has narrated a new feature-length documentary Ocean with David Attenborough directed Toby Nowlan, released on May 8, which relates the importance of the world’s oceans to the future of life on Earth. The film will be available on National Geographic and Disney+ later in the year and the early cinema presentation includes exclusive content.

Reflecting on his many decades in front of the camera, Sir David discloses why the stability of our planet relies on healthy oceans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity. Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true. After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

He added: "Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all."

Attenborough admits we are almost out of time to save the ocean but says we can still protect marine reserves where fishing is banned and allow the ocean’s ecosystem to recover. He did say that the sea can "bounce back to life", saying: "If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important.”

Previously unseen footage of coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean celebrates the rich diversity of life beneath the waves, and the film also shows Attenborough looking back at his first attempt at scuba diving, on the Great Barrier Reef in 1957.

Ocean with David Attenborough will be in cinemas from May 8, and then on National Geographic, Disney Plus, and Hulu later in the year.