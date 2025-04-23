Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sir David Attenborough is to present an immersive experience at the Natural History Museum that delves into the story of humankind.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The naturalist and broadcaster, who is known for BBC documentaries including Wild Isles and the Planet Earth series, turns 99 in May and will draw upon his career and hopes for the planet in the immersive display that opens this June.

Our Story With David Attenborough, located in the museum’s Jerwood Gallery, includes cinematic projection technology that will bring the gallery walls and floor to life with footage of the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir David, 98, said: “Humanity is the most influential species on Earth. We depend entirely on this magnificent planet, yet its future is in our hands.

“My hope is that visitors of all ages will experience our extraordinary journey at the Natural History Museum and come away feeling inspired, informed and most of all, empowered about their integral role in our world. This is our story and we can all play a significant role.”

Beginning at the start of the planet, more than four billion years ago, Sir David documents our earliest beginnings and how we came to change the world around us.

He also reflects on the good and the bad he has witnessed throughout his career and shares his hopes for our planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “Our Jerwood Gallery has played host to some of our most unique experiences. Our Story With David Attenborough will certainly be one of its most special, as the gallery will be transformed into an immersive escape where the story of our species will come to life around us.”

The 50-minute 360 immersive experience has been created in collaboration with Sir David and production team Open Planet Studios.

Jonnie Hughes, co-founder and director of Open Planet Studios, said it was a “pleasure” to work with Sir David.

“He is always eager to investigate new ways of telling stories”, he said. “Hence, it was no surprise to us that he jumped at the chance to work on this 360 immersive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By surrounding the audience with wonderful imagery, music and sound, we can take them anywhere and to any time, from the very birth of life at the bottom of the ocean on the ancient earth, to a rainforest clearing populated by a family of gorillas, to the near future, when we have all played a part in building a better, more stable world.”

The new experience adds to a roster of other offerings from the museum following the opening of Fixing Our Broken Planet in April and the imminent arrival of Space: Could Life Exist Beyond Earth?, on May 16.

Our Story With David Attenborough opens at the Natural History Museum on June 19 2025. Tickets will be available from May 22.