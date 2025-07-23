The Premier League club Ozzy Osbourne had supported since he was a boy has paid tribute to the music legend.

News broke yesterday evening (July 22) that Osbourne, 76, had died, reportedly surrounded by his family at home.

The Black Sabbath frontman, nicknamed the Prince of Darkness, held a farewell concert just a few weeks ago, with the likes of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Youngblud all performing.

Just as so many of us are, Osbourne was a passionate football fan, and stayed true to his local roots in supporting his boyhood club.

With Black Sabbath forming in Aston, where the band members grew up, Osbourne was a devout Aston Villa fan, and surely would have relished in their superb form in recent seasons.

Following his death, the Premier League side has paid tribute in a statement, published via the club’s website.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from.

“Earlier this month, the Prince of Darkness headlined the unforgettable Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park, taking to the stage with his iconic band Black Sabbath for the final time.

“A music legend, Ozzy’s impact on entertainment and culture was profound and undeniable, and his legacy will live on.

“The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with his wife Sharon, his family, friends, and countless fans at this extremely difficult time.”

It is not uncommon for a tribute to be paid either before, or during, a football match when something like this happens; with the summer transfer window in full swing, the opportunity to do so likely won’t present itself until Saturday, August 16 - the opening day of the Premier League season, when Aston Villa host Newcastle United.