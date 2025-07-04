Black Sabbath bow out this weekend with a final gig at the home of the heavy metal legends.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ozzy Osbourne will be joined by Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward at Villa Park in Birmingham for a farewell event. Not only will fans be able to say goodbye to the godfathers of heavy metal, but they will also catch a glimpse of some of the biggest rock acts in the world.

The gig is also raising money for charity. All profits from the Back to the Beginning event are being donated to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitement is high among fans head to Villa Park - if you’re planning on heading down, here’s what you can expect on the day.

Black Sabbath are holding the final farewell gig at Villa Park this weekend. | Getty Images

What are the times for Black Sabbath Villa Park gig?

The all-day event at Villa Park will open its door in the morning of Saturday, July 5, before some of the biggest names in metal take to the stage to celebrate Black Sabbath. The full schedule is:

Doors - 11am

Show begins - 1pm

Curfew - 11pm

As of yet, we’re not sure what time each specific act will take to the stage. With acts such as Metallica and Alice In Chains set to take to the stage, fans will have an entire day of heavy metal royalty to enjoy.

Which bands are playing during Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning farewell gig?

Some huge names will be joining Ozzy and the other Black Sabbath members on the Villa Park stage as part of the mega day-long event. These acts are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metallica

Slayer

Pantera

Gojira

Alice In Chains

Halestorm

Lamb of God

Anthrax

Mastodon

Billy Corgan

David Draiman

Duff McKagan

Fred Durst

Lzzy Hale

Jake E Lee

Jonathan Davis

KK Downing

Mike Bordin

Papa V Perpetua

Rudy Sarzo

Sammy Hagar

Slash

Sleep Token ii

Tom Morello

Wolfgang Van Halen

It was previously revealed that the bands will be playing mini-sets at the Back to the Beginning event, as well as covering some of Black Sabbath’s biggest hits.

Ozzy, 76, will perform a short solo set before he is joined by the rest of Black Sabbath for the band’s final-ever performance. He previously revealed he was in training for the shows, following multiple health battles that have left him recovering.

He told The Guardian ahead of the gig: “I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again.

“I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs.

“I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down.”