Who is Lisa Stelly and how did she know Ozzy Osbourne?

Ozzy Osbourne with Lisa Stelly and his granddaughter

The Instagram post read: “The world got Ozzy. We got Papa. One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you.”

The son of the late musician, Jack Osbourne, married Lisa Stelly in 2012. The pair share three children, Peal, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, 7. The couple got a divorce in 2019 and Jack later met and married Aree Gearhart with whom he had his fourth child, Maple.

Ozzy Osbourne’s former daughter in law honoured him with multiple heartwarming family photos of the late rock star with his grandchildren.

Rock legend and Black Sabbath frontman The 76-year-old was said to have died earlier this week “with his family and surrounded by love”.

In a statement released by the Osbourne family they said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. As frontman of Black Sabbath, he was at the forefront of the heavy metal scene – a deeper, darker offshoot of hard rock.

His theatrical stage presence, including once biting off the head of a bat, and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness marked him out as a controversial figure.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3 1948 in Aston, Birmingham, he left school at 15 and did odd jobs including factory work before teaming up with school friend Geezer Butler in several bands.

Earlier this month he bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham – a stone’s throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Osbourne and his fellow original Black Sabbath members – Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward – were the last to appear on stage as part of a star-studded line-up for the Back to the Beginning concert.

Also among the bands performing were Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, and there were messages of thanks from other celebrities, including Jack Black, Ricky Gervais and Dolly Parton.