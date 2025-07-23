A petition has been launched to rename Birmingham Airport after Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne fans have called for Birmingham International Airport to be renamed in his honour following his unexpected death on Tuesday. Osbourne died at the age of 76 in the UK, surrounded by his family and prompting heartfelt tributes from around the world.

The petition says: “Ozzy Osbourne is the most important musician ever to hail from Birmingham. He rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the pioneering rock band Black Sabbath, who invented the genre of heavy metal. Ozzy's influence on music and culture is undeniable.

“Naming our international airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career and contributions to the arts. Other airports in the UK are named after their famous children (George Best International Airport in Belfast, John Lennon Airport in Liverpool) so it is only right that we do this here in Birmingham, in honour of Ozzy.”

Hudson's petition isn't the only one that has come about since news of The Prince of Darkness' death was announced. Others have called for the main stage at Download Festival to be named after Osbourne, with organised Oleg Nikolenko writing: "From founding Black Sabbath to headlining global stages for over five decades, Ozzy shaped the very sound and spirit that Download Festival celebrates every year.

"With the passing of this true legend, it's only right that we honour his immeasurable contribution to music by renaming the main stage at Download Festival as 'The Ozzy Osbourne Stage' or simply 'The Ozzy Stage.'"