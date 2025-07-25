Kenneth Washington was the last surviving cast member of the CBS series Hogan’s Heroes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to Hogan’s Heroes star Kenneth Washington, who also appeared in Star Trek, following his death at the age of 88. His cousin Derek Olivia paid tribute to Kenneth on Facebook and wrote: “Yesterday we had to say goodbye to My big cousin Kenneth Washington. Kenneth was surrounded by friends and family whom loved him . Rest in eternal peace.”

David Baker took to Facebook to pay tribute to Kenneth Washington and wrote: “The last living cast member of one of my favourite shows has passed away. Kenneth Washington played the part of Sgt. Baker who was the radio expert in the group. He took over for Ivan Dixon, who had left the series before the last season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan McNulty shared his thoughts on Facebook and said: “It’s been a tough week for some people who have made me smile throughout my life. Missing from the photo is Kenneth Washington, the last survivor of Hogan’s Heroes, who also passed away this week.” In the photo, Dan McNulty included the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Hulk Hogan, who both died this week.

Kenneth Washingotn, the last surving cast member of Hogan's Heroes, has died. Photo: YouTube | YouTube

Kenny B shared his memories of Kenneth Washington on Instagram and said: “It’s been a rough week for celebrities. Now Kenneth Washington has passed away. The last surviving cast member of Hogan’s Heroes. So many other parts throughout the years from Marcus Welby, MD, Daktari, My Three Sons, Adam 12 and even an episode on Star Trek. I grew up watching him on TV.”

People reported that “The actor joined Hogan’s Heroes in 1970 for its sixth and final season, playing Sergeant Richard Baker — making history as one of the few Black actors with a regular role on a network sitcom at the time. The CBS series, about a group of Allied prisoners in a prisoner-of-war camp in Nazi Germany during World War II, ended a year later.”

When it comes to his personal life, Kenneth Washington was first married to Alyce Loretta Hawkins for ten years from 1959 and then remarried Alice Marshall, in 2001. He is survived by children Kim Lee, Kenneth Jr. and Quianna Stokes-Washington, brother Johnnie, sister Aaliyah Akbar, as well as three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.