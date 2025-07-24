Actor Tony Peers, who has died at 78, played three different characters in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Tony Peers has died at 78, he appeared in Coronation Street in 1994, 1995, and 1999. When Tony Peers starred in Coronation Street, he played three different characters, a junk dealer and Peter Mallett, Gary Mallett's dad.

Tony Peer’s company announced the news of his death and said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Scarborough showbiz legend Tony Peers has taken his final bow.

"Our wonderful producer, manager and friend sadly fell asleep for the last time in the early hours of this morning.

"All at Tony Peers Limited are devastated by this news and in Tony’s words 'the show must go on.”

Tony Peers also appeared on ITV soap Emmerdale, he played a construction worker in 1987, a dance hall MC in 1996, Mr Roche in August 1998, and Bryan Dodds between April and October 2003.

Studio 7 Theatre Arts paid tribute to Tony Peers on Facebook and wrote: TONY PEERS

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved patron, Tony Peers.

“Tony was more than just a supporter — he was a constant source of encouragement, wisdom, and generosity who gave Miss Lauren her first ever professional performing job after graduating dance college.

“Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Tony will agree he was one of a kind and will truly be missed.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Tony’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Scarborough Spa took to Facebook and said: “Everyone at Scarborough Spa is saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Peers.

“Tony, who was involved in over 2,500 shows at the Spa as a performer, director, and latterly as producer of the famous Spa summer shows and Christmas pantomimes, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family and friends.

“𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝟏𝟗𝟒𝟕–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.

Rosanne Priest shared her thoughts on Tony Peers’s passing and wrote: “I know that so many of my friends and colleagues will be equally sad today to hear of the passing of the legend that is Tony Peers. Without him, my career would undoubtedly have looked very different and I know there are so many who will say the same.”

Rosanne went on to say that “They don’t make ‘em like that nay more. He truly was one of a kind, and showbusiness won’t be quites the samew without him. Cheerio Tony, and thanks for the memories ♥️.”

At the time of writing, it has not been revealed what caused the death of Tony Peers.