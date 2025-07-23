Tributes have been paid to a firefighter dad who died earlier this month aged 38, including from stars of Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Matthew Paul Owens died earlier this month, on Monday July 7. His cause of death is unknown at the time of writing, on Wednesday July 23. He leaves behind long-term partner Amy Louise Lee and his 11-year-old son Freddie.

Matt ran a company called Rapid Fire Cover which provided TV, film, event fire safety specialists. He joined the fire service in 2011, and alongside his career as a firefighter he also worked on the set of hugely popular TV shows, such as ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale, to help cast and crew perform stunts.

His funeral took place yesterday, Tuesday July 22, at Stafford Crematorium Chapel. Among the mourners was Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton, who has been playing Sean Tully on the soap for more than 20 years.

Antony wrote a tribute to Matt on Instagram, alongside a photo of the order of service. “Today was a very hard day for so many people, especially Matt’s family,” he said. “I still can’t quite get my head round it, to be honest. Matt was just a really, really nice lad.

“We met when he did the fire safety for a stunt block at Coronation Street, 13 years ago and we’ve been friends ever since. He was a much loved son, brother, dad, colleague and partner. He was also a quiet and humble, solid friend.

“I’ll miss hearing from you Matt, out of the blue sometimes, but always with a smile. You are at rest now, no more worries Matty Boy.”

Matt’s first stunt on Coronation Street was the Rovers Return fire in 2013, which would have been when he met Antony. More recently he worked on the Halloween episodes in 2021 at the Platt house fire earlier this year.

He had also worked on Emmerdale since 2011, and was involved in some huge stunts, including the helicopter crash and the Hotten bypass crash.

Val Lawson, who was a First Assistant Director at ITV, also wrote a tribute on Facebook. She said: “I am so very sad to see this devastating news. I had the great pleasure of working with Matt and the Team on many occasions on Emmerdale. He was so special. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. Sending my love.”

Amy, who was engaged to Matt, wrote on Facebook to say that Rapid Fire Cover would continue in Matt’s name as this would be what he would want.

Many of Matt’s friends also wrote messages of condolence online and expressed their sadness, and also offered support to Amy, Freddie and all of Matt’s family. “Really shocked to read this, sending love to you all. He was the nicest guy. Rest in peace Matt Owens,” one person said.

Another friend described Matt as a “really decent guy” who would “literally do anything for anyone”. They added: “ You and your infectious smile will be missed by so many people for a long time to come…. RIP Buddy.”

A third person penned: “I am so sad to hear this devestating news of the passing of Matt. He really was such a lovely guy and my thoughts are with you all, especially wee Freddie.”