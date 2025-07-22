Cheaper By The Dozen child star, Jimmy Hunt, has died

Child star Jimmy Hunt who shot to fame in 1950s classic Cheaper By The Dozen has passed away at the age of 85. The family feel good movie was later remade in 2003 starring Steve Martin as the hapless father.

Hunt died in a Californian hospital on Friday (July 18), it has been confirmed, six weeks after suffering a heart attack.

The actor starred in many films during his short career - which ended when he was just 14 - starring alongside the likes of Bing Crosby, Ronald Reagan, Burt Lancaster and Barbara Stanwyck.

Jimmy Hunt at the screening of Invaders from Mars during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival | Vivien Killilea/Getty

Among them was Invaders From Mars, from 1953, and in 1986, he came out of retirement to appear in a remake of the movie, playing a Sheriff.

After stepping back from the Hollywood spotlight - later saying he decided he "would rather play sports in high school than make movies" - Hunt joined the army, before taking on sales roles for a tool and company.

And in a 2022 interview, he also spoke of how he only received royalties from the Invaders From Mars remake, telling Film Threat: "Every once and a while, the Screen Actors Guild sends me a check for like nine dollars."

Hunt leaves behind his wife Roswitha, who he was married to for 61 years, sons Ron and Randy, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.