BBC presenter Lynda Shahwan, was involved in the fatal car crash in Canada whilst on holiday with her husband and two sons.

Tributes have been paid to BBC radio presenter and journalist Lynda Shahwan who has died at 53 after being involved in a fatal car crash whilst on holiday in Canada. Sue Charles took to Facebook to pay tribute to Lynda and wrote: “Terribly sad news, Lynda Shahwan was one of the loveliest, most talented people I’ve ever worked with.

“A wonderful friend and colleague at BBC Wales, for more than 25 years. Creator of Terry Walton’s Plotcast, and one of those warm and brilliant producers, who everyone loved to work with. Unbelievably sad to hear she has died while on holiday in Canada. Thoughts are with Sharif and all the family.”

Lynda Shahwan worked as a producer and presenter on BBC Radio Wales and had worked there for over 35 years, she was from Heath in Cardiff. Gardening expert Terry Walton said: “We pass our sympathies on to Lynda’s husband Sharif, their two sons and all of the family on the tragic and sudden taking of Lynda from us far too soon.

Tributes are paid to BBC Radio presenter Lynda Shahwan who has died at 53 after horror car crash on holiday, Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“My last two years of working with Lynda on the Plotcast were the most fulfilling and cherished broadcasting I have done.

“Our chemistry and her creative talent made every episode a gem of gardening knowledge. Her professionalism and easy going manner made every recording a pleasure and brought the best out of us both.

“We became true friends and after recording we would both relax and discuss many aspects of life.”

Carolyn Hitt, Head of BBC Radio Wales said: “We are devastated at the sudden loss of our much-loved colleague and friend. Our hearts go out to Lynda’s husband Sharif- also a valued colleague- their two sons, family and friends. Her creativity, kindness and care will never be forgotten.”