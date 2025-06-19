Wincey Willis, who was the first-ever female weather presenter on ITV, has died aged 76 after a battle with dementia.

The TV star was best known for her work on the show Good Morning Britain, joining the morning new programme in 1983. She became a household name at the time after becoming ITV’s first ever female weather presenter.

Wincey passed away on December 18, 2024, but her death has only just been announced. She began her TV career with Wincey’s Pets in 1982 before being given the GMB job a year later by broadcasting legend Greg Dyke.

She was known for her colourful outfits and bright blonde mullet, with GMB viewers loving her bubbly personality on screen. She was part of the GMB team that included Anne Diamond and John Stapleton among many others.

Wincey was so popular that she went on to forge a TV career outside GMB. She starred alongside Anneka Rice on Treasure Hunt in 1985.

Following a contract dispute in 1987, Wincey, whose real name was Florence Willis, left her GMB role behind and turned her attention to another passion - nature conservation. Wincey volunteered to help aid endangered species across the world, including living in a tent in Greece for six month to guard a turtle population.

She made a handful of TV appearances as a wildlife presenter in the early 90s, but had mostly remained out of the spotlight. The star also picked up some radio work on BBC Coventry & Warwickshire and BBC Hereford & Worcester. In 2015, Wincey was diagnosed with fronto-temporal dementia and she retreated from public life further.

Tributes have poured in for the former weatherwoman. Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: “That’s a sad loss! I mentioned Wincey in the dialogue of Queer As Folk 2, and she hunted me down!

“She got hold of my email address just to tell me how delighted she was to be mentioned! She was absolutely hilarious and full of joy, what a lovely woman. We corresponded for years, having a wonderful laugh, she was a hoot. And what a great career! Adored her. Well done, Wincey, night darling.”