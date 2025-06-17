This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd have shared a tribute from the family of a married British couple who died in the Air India crash last week.

Jamie and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek were onboard the Gatwick-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad that crashed shortly after taking off. The incident caused the deaths of 279 passengers, staff and people on the ground, including 53 British citizens.

It was reported last week that Fiongal, who had previously appeared on This Morning to discuss his and his husband’s wellness business Wellness Foundry, was among those dead. His family have now confirmed the news of both his and husband Jamie’s death in a heartbreaking statement to the ITV morning show.

Wellness entrepreneur Fiongal Greenlaw who appeared on This Morning is believed to have died in the tragic Indian Air crash | martinfrizell1 / Instagram

Cat opened the segment on Tuesday’s show by saying: "We'd like to start by taking a moment to send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Jamie and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek who tragically lost their lives in the Air India crash on Thursday."

Ben added: "Yeah, as more details continue to emerge from the devastating tragedy their loved ones have asked us to share a statement on their behalf."

The statement from Jamie and Fiongal’s family read: “It is with profound sadness and unimaginable heartbreak that we confirm both Jamie and Fiongal were passengers on the Air India flight that has tragically crashed in India. They were a bright light in so many of our lives, deeply loved as sons, brothers and friends, their warmth, kindness, humour and generous spirits touched everyone who knew them.

“We are all beyond devastated by the news and are struggling to come to terms with the potential of a live without them. They would want us to spread positive energy to the world and especially at this time, may peace and love prevail, where there is darkness spread light, love and laughter.”

The hosts also paid personal tribute to the pair, who had been in India on a wellness retreat, with Ben saying: "We were lucky enough to spend some time with both of them, Fiongal on the show of course, Jamie behind the scenes.” Cat described them as “absolutely charming gentlemen”, adding: "I've still got my Palo Santo that he gave me and rosemary that I burn.”

Ben rounded off the segment by saying: "It was heartbreaking those lives of those two men that were so full of joy, wonderful souls, were tragically lost."