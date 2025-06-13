A passenger who was travelling on an earlier Air India flight, on the same plane that went on to crash in western India, claimed he spotted “unusual things” on the plane.

Akash Vatsa said he had taken a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad and was on the plane (a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner) two hours before it was set to fly from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. He said he “noticed unusual things in the plane” and made a video to show Air India. He asked the airline to contact him for more information and also tagged Boeing India and some news outlets.

He wrote on X: “I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place. Made a video to tweet to @airindia I would want to give more details. Please contact me.”

In the post he attached a video where he explains that “nothing is working”. He says: “Air conditioning not working at all. TV screens are also not working, neither this button to call the cabin crew. Nothing is working. Nothing. Not even the light is working.”

In the video other passengers can be seen fanning themselves with booklets. The man adds “it is very, very hot in Delhi”.

Information on Flight Radar shows that the flight arrived in Ahmedabad at 11.16am local time. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner then took off from Ahmedabad at 1.38pm local time (9.08am BST), heading to London Gatwick Airport.

However, just a few minutes after take-off, it crashed into a residential area. Aboard the plane were 242 people including 53 British nationals , 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese people, and one Canadian. Only one British man survived.