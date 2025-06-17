An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick Airport has been cancelled, days after the fatal crash which saw 241 passengers killed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was due to depart from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.10pm local time (8.40am UK time). It was set to arrive at London Gatwick at 6.25pm UK time.

According to Sky News, no explanation has been given for the cancellation so far. However, Indian-English language channel CNN News18 reported that the cancellation of the flight, which arrived from Delhi, was due to "technical issues".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after a UK-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport in western India on Thursday, killing 229 passengers and 12 crew, with one British person surviving the crash.

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick Airport has been cancelled, days after the fatal crash which saw 241 passengers killed. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The sole surviving passenger was Briton Vishwash Kumar Ramesh. An FCDO spokeswoman said: “Our staff continue to work around the clock in the UK and India to support the families and loved ones of all those impacted by the crash. We have set up a reception centre at the Ummed Hotel, near the Ahmedabad airport, and have a dedicated helpline to provide support and advice for the families and friends of British nationals – friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

It adds: “If you are in India, you should call +91 (11) 24192100 for support, including through in-person consular staff who are available to support families of British nationals, including accompanying them to the hospital. Furthermore, the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch has deployed an investigation team to support the Indian-led investigation on the ground, and UK forensic experts are there to support the consular response.”