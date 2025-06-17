TV personality Kim Woodburn has died at the age of 83, her representative has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star, who first grew to fame on the Channel 4 series How Clean is Your House?, passed away on Monday, June 16. A representative for Kim said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV personality Kim Woodburn has died at the age of 83, her representative has confirmed. | Getty Images

"We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve. We will not be releasing any further details."

After gaining fame on the Channel 4 show, Kim went on to appear in various reality television shows. This included I’m A Celebrity Get me Out Of Here in 2009 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Details of her illness have not been released. However, earlier this month fans were given an update from the star that revealed that she was no longer able to create video request on the platform Cameo.

An update on her social media at the time read: "We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future, due to a health problem. Kim sends her love to you all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have poured in for the star on social media. One distraught fan said: “Can’t believe Kim Woodburn has died, an absolute icon of reality TV who I quote daily (and will continue to do so) RIP to a legend.”

Another added: “BEYOND devastated to hear the news today that TV legend and icon Kim Woodburn has sadly passed away. There will never be anyone like Kim. RIP.”