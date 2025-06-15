TV personality Gemma Collins is said to be “terrified” after an “abusive and menacing” letter was sent to her home.

The Only Way is Essex star, aged 44, is said to have called the police and increased her personal security as a result of what happened.

A source close to Gemma told The Sun how the man wrote in his letter about how he really didn’t like the star and even said he was going to find her. They said: “Gemma was left shaken and very scared for her safety after she received a threatening and abusive letter from a man expressing his extreme dislike for her and using menacing language.

“It was really nasty and made reference to tracking her down, so she called the police straight away. It was alarming that this man knew her home address, but she already upped security and has round-the-clock guard dogs and has cameras onsite.”

They added: “She is always incredibly friendly with all her fans and happy to stop for pictures and a chat so to have someone send such an unpleasant letter has really shocked her.”

The insider also shared that there is now an ongoing investigation and Gemma is “grateful” to the police for taking the matter seriously. The added: “She thought about what had happened to Holly Willoughby and her kidnap threat ordeal so didn't want to take any chances.”

The unnamed source was referring to the fact that last July Gavin Plumb was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gemma has also had experience with stalking in the past. She previously spoke out about how she's had “scary” people turn up at her shop in Essex and send her terrifying letters. She also explained that it “played havoc on [her] mind” and led to her making the decision to stop working front of house work at her boutique in Brentwood.

Appearing on the Daily Mail's Everything I Know About Me Podcast, Gemma said: 'No one would believe the bl***y c*** I've had to deal with. I've had a woman stalker that wrote me a letter in white gloves and wanted to kill me. You know, people would wish me dead. I'd get all sorts turn up at the shop. Weird. People are weird. And that's why in a way I came away from my shop in the end.”

In 2019, Gemma even was forced to move home due to stalking fears. Her latest ordeal comes after she recently told fans that she has pneumonia.

She announced the news by shared a photo of herself in bed looking poorly in bed. Alongside it, she wrote: “Hey guys sorry been quiet I have pneumonia. I'm not as fast or on it as I usually am on the daily. I am still honouring my work commitments which is taking every bit of energy I have but will be back entertaining you all soon.”