There have been rumours for days that a couple who met on a hit Netflix reality dating show have split up - and now they have caused confusion among their fans with their strange online reactions.

Zoe Martin and Travis Arenas met on Netflix dating show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, which aired earlier this year and was filmed last year.

Earlier this month, the couple confirmed that they were still together by posting a series of loved up photos and videos on their respective Instagram pages.

There were even rumours that the pair were engaged - and though Zoe put an end to those rumours of the Reality Receipts podcast, she did confirm that the pair were an item and even that they had spoken about marriage. “We are not engaged. There are talks but we are not engaged,” she said.

But, then earlier this week, they seemingly removed all traces of each other from their social media pages - suggesting that they had broken up. To add fuel to the rumours, Zoe also posted some cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories.

She shared a screenshot from someone, though it’s not clear who, saying they hoped she was okay and they “thought she’d be in Nashville with the others.” The person was referring to the fact that a lot of the Sneaky Links cast met up in Nashville over the weekend of June 7/8 - something which Zoe’s co-star Angelique Wilcox confirmed on her own interview on another edition of the Reality Receipts podcast.

Sneaky Links couple Zoe Martin and Travis Arenas have caused confusion about the status of their relationship due to the photos and comments they have posted online. Photo by Instagram/@takecaretrav. | Instagram/@takecaretrav

Zoe replied: “I’m glad I didn’t go to Nashville, things have come to light.” But, she did not explain what she meant.

But then, a day later, Travis re-posted images of him and Zoe together to his Instagram page - implying that they are actually still an item.

Then things got a bit bizzare. On a new post which includes images photos of the pair, uploaded yesterday (Wednesday June 11), Zoe commented and posted the famous meme of Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard with a knife. In response, Travis said: “Take my organs.”

When a fan commented and said “Ok now yall confusing me”, Zoe telling commented “Long story short he almost fumbled.” But, she did not provide any more details.

Over on her Instagram page, when one fan commented on her latest post to say she hoped she and Travis were still together, Zoe replied: “Tell him to act right”.

So, it seems that perhaps they did have a short break due to something that happened at the weekend but quickly rekindled their romance. Neither of the couple have spoken out publicly about this, however.

Zoe, a 29-year-old fashion brand owner, and Travis, a 31-year-old account executive, kept coming back to each other throughout their stay in the Sneaky Links motel even though they did also consider other possible partners. So, when it came to the finale they chose to be together and take their romance out in to the real world.

They are one of two Sneaky Links couples who are still together.