Rumours have been swirling that Sneaky Links couple Zoe and Travis have got engaged after leaving the Netflix dating show together - and now she’s addressed them directly.

Zoe Martin, a 29-year-old fashion brand owner, and Travis Arenas, a 31-year-old account executive chose to be together at the finale of Netflix’s newest dating show. They decided to be an official couple and take their romance out in to the real world.

At the time, Zoe said: "I think it's nice to experience each other outside of everyone else and all the other couples and all the other tests and challenges. Of course, there will be other tests and challenges, but it'll be nice to have a focus point right now."

Since then, the pair have confirmed they are still together today by sharing a series of loved up photos together as well as commenting sweet messages on each other’s posts.

Rumours have, however, been swirling for days that the pair are not just in a relationship, but they are also engaged. They began when co-star Colt Fason posted a video on his TikTok showing a private message conversation between him and ex Angelique Wilcox which seems to suggest that Zoe and Travis are engaged.

During the conversation, Colt said: “I forgot Travis Facetimed me when they were together. He just got engaged.” He didn’t give any context. In the comments, fans were quick to ask Colt for more information. “Sooo travis and zoe are engaged?” one quizzed. He replied: “You’ll have to call them” with a laughing face emoji.

Now, Zoe has spoken out about the rumours directly. “I got to clarify that because I saw I kept getting these like ‘congrats on being engaged like you and Travis are engaged’. I'm like ‘me and Travis are engaged’. And I'm like ‘are we engaged?’ and he (Travis) was like ‘what are you talking about?’. Then I go and I look at Colt’s message that people were tagging me in . . . and then I go to Angelique and she sent me the full thing.

It turns out it’s not Travis and Zoe who are engaged at all - but as only part of the message thread between Colt and Angelique was visible in his TikTok video this led to much confusion. Zoe explained: “Travis' friend who's also a mutual with Colt just got engaged so if you re-read that message it's literally [that] Colt had just Facetimed Travis but before that Angelique and him were talking about the mutual friend that they have with . . . this guy who's friends with Travis and Colt . . . and then she sends me the Instagram where he just got engaged she's like “They just got engaged.”

Zoe also added that she was unimpressed with Colt allowing people to think that she and Travis are due to get married. “ I'm like ‘Colt you are so messy’’. He literally is just letting us fly with these rumors cause he's like "Yep I cut it right here”, referring to the message Colt had shared which doesn’t provide context as the first message visible in the chat history is about the engagement.

She went on: “The message before is literally them talking about like the friend and he's like "Oh you know so and so?" And then he goes "I just got off the phone with Travis." And he goes "He just got engaged". But thatwas talking about the friend.” The reality star concluded: “I am going to talk about this so people stop thinking I'm engaged. We are not engaged. There are talks but we are not engaged.”

