Sneaky Links star Anquelique has confirmed that nature of her relationship with co-star Logan - but it’s rather complicated and there could be another love triangle on the horizon.

Earlier this week reality TV show Anquelique Wilcox, who was a participant in Netflix’s newest dating show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, sent fans by wild by hinting she's dating co-star co-star Logan Ventura by posting a photo of them together on her Instagram account.

The show saw people enter a roadside motel and then brought face-to-face with person they casually hook up. The purpose of this was to see if they can actually form a proper relationship together or if they need to move on and find someone else. When she entered, Angelique’s sneaky link was Travis Arenas - but her eye was quickly caught by Colt Fason. It didn’t take long for Angelique and Travis to come to the realisation that they definitely weren’t meant to be together as his head had also been turned by Zoe Martin - who he later entered into an official relationship with.

Angelique’s connection with Colt, however, didn’t work out. The pair enjoyed a few days together, but then latecomer Kelsey Tomlin checked in and Colt’s focus became split between the two. A messy love triangle then played out over the rest of the season. At one point he told Angelique he was commiting to her, but then later decided he wanted to be with Kelsey. This left Angelique heartbroken, and shortly after she left the show alone.

The law student had attracted someone else on the show - Logan Ventura. At the time, although Logan was honest about fancying Angelique at one of the show’s Link Lowdowns - which is where all big decisions were made, it’s fair to say she was too focused on Colt to want to explore anything with him.

But, Sneaky Links was filmed a year ago and it seems a lot has changed since then.

Sneaky Links star Angelique Wilcox. Photo by Instagram/@angelique_wx. | Instagram/@angelique_wx

Now the reality star, who is still completing her law studies, has set the record straight on her relationship with Logan during an appearance on the Reality Receipts podcast. When asked about her connection with him, she said: “Oh my gosh Logan Logan. I actually was just with him he came to San Francisco for me and Travis’ watch party so I spent the whole week with him running around and then we're going to see each other in Nashville again this weekend.

She went on: “But Logan is a favourite of the women and he has many women in the DMs. . . At our watch party all my friends were like ‘can you introduce me to Logan, introduce me to Logan’. . . . So I’m letting him relish in the the overflow of women who are messaging him and wanting to meet him right now.” She coyly added: “I'll be around.”

When pushed by the podcast hosts to explain exactly what she meant by that cryptic statement, she said: “We’re very flirty but right now I’m just letting him do this thing.” She also confirmed there was a possible romantic connection between them.

But, that’s not all. In the same podcast interview Angelique revealed she spent time with another co-star, Justin Briggs, in the motel after her romance with Colt came to an end but these scenes did not make the final edit of the show.

And it seems there could also be something between them also. The TV star said how many of the stars of the show are meeting in Nashville this coming weekend, (June 7/8), including Colt, Kelsey, Logan and Justin. “Now single, still out there, going to Nashville . . . hopefully I’m going to see Logan. Justin just text me last night. He’s like ‘Angelique I hope you know I’m only going on this trip because I want to see you. . . so, yeah, we’ll see.”

Another messy love triangle could potentially be coming . . .

As if that wasn’t enough, there are still unresolved tensions between her and Colt which could come to a head - if she chooses to interact with him. “I can’t decide if that man is owed my time or not. I mean we're all going to be at dinner together . . . I can't decide if I should sit far away from him close to him,” he admitted on the podcast while talking about the upcoming cast reunion.

Colt and Kelsey split up weeks after leaving the show together - and they disagree about what happened between them. She claims he ghosted her not only after leaving the motel, while he disputed this and said their communication became “aggressive”.

Angelique has has claimed that her ex has slid into her DMs and has sent her flirty messages. She told Elite Daily. “Colt . . . I reached out to him and said ‘hey, maybe we should talk about what we went through.’ And he didn’t want to. He’s since been in my DMs, just being Colt. It’s the heart eyes, hearting my stories. I posted that I went to a fortune teller.” He was like ‘did they say that we’re meant to be together forever?’ It’s flirty stuff. I’m like ‘my guy, we still haven’t had a conversation.’” She added that she hasn’t replied to any of his messages.

On his TikTok page, Colt responded to Angelique’s claims by posting screenshots from Facebook messenger which seem to show that she has been messaging him along with the caption “no comment”. In another video, he also claimed to see “red flag” behaviour from her while they were in the motel, but did not explain what he meant.

There’s also been plenty more shade thrown about amongst the women and Colt on their Instagram and TikTok pages in the days since the show aired on Netflix too. But, some Sneaky Links couples have remained together.