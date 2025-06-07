Reality star Gemma Collins struck down by pneumonia
Gemma Collins, a former familiar face on The Only Way is Essex and Dancing on Ice, revealed the illness on her Instagram page.
She posted a picture of herself in bed and wrote: “Hey guys sorry been quiet i have Pneumonia. I’m not as fast or on it as I usually am on the daily. I am still honoring my work commitments which is taking every bit of energy i have but will be back entertaining you all soon.”
She also give an update on an Instagram Story in which she revealed she had been on a drip for treatment after being seen by a doctor.
Pneumonia is a lung inflammation, normally caused by an infection. The NHS says: “Most people get better in 2 to 4 weeks, but babies, older people, and people with heart or lung conditions are at risk of getting seriously ill and may need treatment in hospital.”
Fans and friends wished the star well on comments under her post. EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer reacted with a heart emoji, while X Factor band Jedward wrote: “You giving us all so much energy and good vibes! Get your rest! Wouldn't want anything to happen to you.”
