A TV star has revealed that she has been struck down by pneumonia.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Collins, a former familiar face on The Only Way is Essex and Dancing on Ice, revealed the illness on her Instagram page.

She posted a picture of herself in bed and wrote: “Hey guys sorry been quiet i have Pneumonia. I’m not as fast or on it as I usually am on the daily. I am still honoring my work commitments which is taking every bit of energy i have but will be back entertaining you all soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also give an update on an Instagram Story in which she revealed she had been on a drip for treatment after being seen by a doctor.

Pneumonia is a lung inflammation, normally caused by an infection. The NHS says: “Most people get better in 2 to 4 weeks, but babies, older people, and people with heart or lung conditions are at risk of getting seriously ill and may need treatment in hospital.”

Fans and friends wished the star well on comments under her post. EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer reacted with a heart emoji, while X Factor band Jedward wrote: “You giving us all so much energy and good vibes! Get your rest! Wouldn't want anything to happen to you.”