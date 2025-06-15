A TV star who was left “paralysed” for 30 minutes after having a suspected mini-stroke has described what happened to him as “really scary” - saying he wouldn’t wish it on his “worst enemy”.

Liam Brown took to his Instagram page on Wednesday (June 11) to share a photo from his hospital bed as he candidly spoke about suffering a suspected mini stroke.

The star, who appeared on Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain, said he was seeking treatment for what he described as an “episode”, which medics believe was actually a mini stroke.

The following day, he returned to his Instagram pahge to explain that his speech still isn’t “right”. Now, Liam has recorded a video in which he admitted his fear.

“I just wanted to come on because so many people have really kindly asked me how I am. . . I’m okay. I know something’s not right. I’m not feeling myself and obviously what happened to me was really scary. I wouldn’t want to wish that on anyone - and not my worst enemy. . . Feeling the way I felt, being in hospital, having all these scans and tests . . .”

He became emotional and tears welled in his eyes as he went on: “My only concern right now is just wondering if I’ll ever return to normal.” He added that he was not the “usual fun Liam” and that his loved ones had noticed this also. “That’s the worrying thing,” he went on. “Will I ever get to the bottom of this? Will I ever be normal again? But I’m trying not to be too dramatic.”

Netflix reality TV star Liam Brown has suffered a suspected mini stroke at the age of 24. Photo by Instagram/@liambr3wn. | Instagram/@liambr3wn

He concluded his message to thank his fans for their concern and to confirm he has returned to work and has been trying to “slowly get on with it”. The star also shared that he has paid for a private neurological appointment to try to find out what caused his illness, but did not share when this would take place, although he did promise to keep fans updated with his health.

On Wednesday, Liam overlaid an image showing him in the medical ward, with his bed surrounded by blue curtains, with a caption. He wrote: "Just a very sad update from me. Really scary situation but I am currently in hospital so for anyone trying to contact me sorry I haven't got back to you!"

He continued: “Unfortunately, a few nights ago, I suffered a really scary turn in the middle of the night, essentially I was paralysed for 30 minutes and couldn't move or talk. I came out of it and ignored it but my speech didn't fully return properly and then it happened again yesterday.

"I was taken into hospital and I'm being treated for a mini stroke also known as a Transient Ischemic Attack as I can't feel the right side of my face. But right now, they're not 100 per cent what caused this to happen, I'm undergoing so many tests, blood tests and scans to either try and find a blood clot or what caused this to happen.” He then promised to “keep everyone updated."

Snowflake Mountain saw 10 young people put through their paces at a camp in order to try to get them to stand on their own two feet. There was no running water, no WiFi and no parents to wait on them. It aired in 2022 but was cancelled after just one season.

Liam said he landed his "dream job" at InTheStyle following his reality TV stint and he has now gone on to start his own company Rede Talent.