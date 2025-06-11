A 24-year-old reality TV star has taken to Instagram to share a “really scary" health ordeal which left him "paralysed" and unable to walk or talk.

Liam Brown took to his Instagram page to share a photo from his hospital bed as he candidly spoke about suffering a suspected mini stroke.

The star, who appeared on Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain, is currently seeking treatment for what he described as an “episode”, which medics believe was actually a mini stroke.

Overlaying the image showing him in the medical ward, with his bed surrounded by blue curtains, with a caption he wrote: "Just a very sad update from me. Really scary situation but I am currently in hospital so for anyone trying to contact me sorry I haven't got back to you!"

He continued: “Unfortunately, a few nights ago, I suffered a really scary turn in the middle of the night, essentially I was paralysed for 30 minutes and couldn't move or talk. I came out of it and ignored it but my speech didn't fully return properly and then it happened again yesterday.

"I was taken into hospital and I'm being treated for a mini stroke also known as a Transient Ischemic Attack as I can't feel the right side of my face. But right now, they're not 100 per cent what caused this to happen, I'm undergoing so many tests, blood tests and scans to either try and find a blood clot or what caused this to happen.” He then promised to “keep everyone updated."

Netflix reality TV star Liam Brown has suffered a suspected mini stroke at the age of 24. Photo by Instagram/@liambr3wn. | Instagram/@liambr3wn

Liam's health shock came just weeks after we reported the TV star had lost a whopping 6.5 stone through his use of weight loss injections. In April, he showcased before and after images of his impressive new look in a candid post on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: “Probably needed a hug. Lost 6.5 stone instead."

He went on: “I’ve been on Mounjaro 1 year this month so thought I’d jump on this trend! It’s been a journey and not a very easy one at that, it’s been hard at times and I’ve felt like giving it all up but I’ve stuck by my guns and kept pushing through.

"As I’ve now started lowering my doses and taking them every other week rather than every week, it gets more mentally challenging to fight away the thoughts every single day to slip back into old bad habits but I haven’t come this far to just go 10 steps back! I have to look at my photos from then and now to motive me to carry on."

Snowflake Mountain saw 10 young people put through their paces at a camp in order to try to get them to stand on their own two feet. There was no running water, no WiFi and no parents to wait on them. It aired in 2022 but was cancelled after just one season.

Liam said he landed his "dream job" at InTheStyle following his reality TV stint and he has now gone on to start his own company Rede Talent.