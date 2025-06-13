A reality TV star is still unable to speak “right” after suffering a “mini-stoke” at the age of just 24.

Liam Brown took to his Instagram page on Wednesday (June 11) to share a photo from his hospital bed as he candidly spoke about suffering a suspected mini stroke.

The star, who appeared on Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain, said he was seeking treatment for what he described as an “episode”, which medics believe was actually a mini stroke.

Now, he has returned to his social media with an update, telling fans his speech still isn’t “right” and he still doesn’t know what has caused his health issue.

Sharing a voice recording of him trying to speak but stumbling over his words, he wrote: “When I say my speech still isn’t right this is what I mean, and as you can imagine for someone that’s usually very articulate, ever since this happened a lot of my sentences now sound like this.” He added: “Praying we can find out what’s caused this.”

On Wednesday, Brown overlaid an image showing him in the medical ward, with his bed surrounded by blue curtains, with a caption. He wrote: "Just a very sad update from me. Really scary situation but I am currently in hospital so for anyone trying to contact me sorry I haven't got back to you!"

Netflix reality TV star Liam Brown has given an update on his health after suffering a suspected 'mini-stroke' at the age of 24. Photo by Instagram/@liambr3wn. | Instagram/@liambr3wn

He continued: “Unfortunately, a few nights ago, I suffered a really scary turn in the middle of the night, essentially I was paralysed for 30 minutes and couldn't move or talk. I came out of it and ignored it but my speech didn't fully return properly and then it happened again yesterday.

"I was taken into hospital and I'm being treated for a mini stroke also known as a Transient Ischemic Attack as I can't feel the right side of my face. But right now, they're not 100 per cent what caused this to happen, I'm undergoing so many tests, blood tests and scans to either try and find a blood clot or what caused this to happen.” He then promised to “keep everyone updated."

Snowflake Mountain saw 10 young people put through their paces at a camp in order to try to get them to stand on their own two feet. There was no running water, no WiFi and no parents to wait on them. It aired in 2022 but was cancelled after just one season.

Liam said he landed his "dream job" at InTheStyle following his reality TV stint and he has now gone on to start his own company Rede Talent.