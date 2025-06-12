The daughter of a reality star’s ex-girlfriend has died unexpectedly at the age of just seven.

Teen Mom star David Eason's ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham's daughter Lailah Del-Rae Price died earlier this month.

A friend of Olivia, who shares 11-year-old son Kaden with David, announced Lailah’s death on GoFundMe page which was set up with the aim of raising money to cover living expenses for Olivia and Kaden.

"Our friend Olivia Leedham tragically lost her beautiful seven-year-old daughter, Lailah Price, yesterday," the GoFundMe description written by Alice Guy reads. "She was in the emergency room several times without a diagnosis, and while in the hospital Friday night, she had a seizure and passed away early Saturday morning, June 7th."

The description on the GoFundMe page described Lailah as a “bright light in our family” who “loved life”. At the time of writing, on the afternoon of Thursday June 12, more than $15,000 has been raised via the page.

Olivia’s mum and Lailah’s grandma then confirmed Lailah's death to People.

Lailah Price, the daughter of Olivia Leedham, who is the ex-girlfriend of Teen Mom star David Eason has died suddenly aged seven. Photo by Instagram/@kayakinginlivsworld. | Instagram/@kayakinginlivsworld

Olivia is a single mum to Kaden and Lailah. She gained sole custody of her and David's son Kaden after a court battle in 2019. She shared Lailah, who would have turned eight on Sunday July 13, with ex-partner Thomas Price.

An obituary written to her online via the Wilmington Funeral and Cremation Home, reads: “Lailah Del-Rae Price entered this world in the quiet early hours of July 13, 2017, at 12:51 a.m.—and on the morning of June 7, 2025, at 7:13 a.m., she departed it in the same way she lived: with radiance, purity, joy, and a boundless light that touched every life she encountered.

“From birth, Lailah shined with a rare spirit—full of sweetness, wonder, and a love that ran deep. Her early years were spent along the coast of North Carolina in Wilmington and Hampstead, where she grew and played under the warm Carolina sun.

“There, she was cherished by her loving parents, Olivia Leedham and Thomas Price, and adored by her devoted big brothers, Kaden Eason and Riley Price, who protected and played with her like the heroes they are in her story.

“Lailah had a bond like no other with her ‘Regular Grandma’, Shellie Woodruff, and was a ray of sunshine to her Great Grandma, Del-Rae Doppelheuer, and Grandpa George Laney. The love she gave each family member wasn’t ordinary—it was profound. She left a sparkle in every heart she touched, lifting spirits and deepening every connection with the simple gift of being herself.

It went on: “She began her schooling at Creative Minds Preschool, where her joyful nature bloomed. She later attended Wilmington Christian Academy, where she stepped into her early faith.

“Lailah spent many happy days playing with her brothers, sneaking over to Great Grandma and Grandpa’s for popsicles and chocolates, paddling in a kayak with her mommy, or heading to her daddy’s house where she knew there’d be adventure — and Mickey D’s ice cream. Her world was full of love, laughter, and the simple joys of a childhood richly lived.

“After finishing kindergarten, Lailah moved to Naples, Florida, with her mother and brother, where she attended Osceola Elementary for first and second grade. Her love for learning was evident. She was bright, imaginative, and endlessly kind—an exceptional writer, a natural artist, and a creator of thoughtful notes and drawings that lifted hearts. She danced and sang with joy, letting melodies move through her from her twinkling toes to her fingertips, her spirit dancing right along with her.

It continued to say that Lailah had followed in her mum’s footsteps in her chosen extracurricular activity. “Lailah became a proud member of the Naples Gators as a Mighty Mites cheerleader alongside her best friend, Sadie Murrin. Her long legs made her swift, and her energy was unstoppable. She found sisterhood in the cheer squad and took great pride in cheering on her brother Kaden and his football team. As a flyer, she bravely soared—just as her mommy once did—beaming with pride as she showed Olivia she could fly too.

“Lailah’s light touched everyone. Her kindness, encouragement, and joyful heart were gifts she freely gave. She reminded us all what it means to love, to cherish, and to be present with one another. No matter the relation, she lived by the truth of ʻOhana’—that family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.

It concluded: “Lailah Del-Rae Price was, and always will be, an angel among us. Though her time here was far too short, the beauty of her soul will live on forever—in the wind that dances, in the songs we sing, and in the quiet moments when we feel her love surrounding us. She is not gone. She is here. Always.”

Lailah’s funeral will be held at 1pm on Saturday (June 14) at the Life Church, 5215 Oleander Drive, Wilmington. Her burial will follow at 3.30pm at the Rand Family Cemetery in Richlands, NC. The funeral will be livestreamed. There will also be a time of visitation from 11am to 1pm prior to the service at the church.