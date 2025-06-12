Brian Wilson, co-founder of The Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82.

A statement regarding the death of Brian Wilson, co-founder of The Beach Boys has been published by his family on his website. The statement read: “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time, as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world."

Although no official cause of death has been released for Brian Wilson, in February 2024, his family sought a conservatorship of the then 81 year old over concerns about his health. Sky News reported at the time that “Court documents obtained by several US outlets claim the musician is suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)."

Brian Wilson’s family shared a statement on Instagram at the time which read: “Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.

“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

What happened to Brian Wilson’s brother Dennis?

Brian Wilson’s brother Dennis died of an "accidental drowning” in 1983. In the days leading up to his death, Dennis had checked into detox and hospital facilities and drowned near the marina slip a 52-foot yawl named the Emerald was stationed on.

Bill Oster, the owner of the boat and Skip Lahti, the yacht manager spoke to People magazine in 1984 and alleged that Dennis Wilson jumped into the water to dive for unearthed treasure after he had been drinking heavily. Bill Oster told People magazine that “He was just being Dennis, entertaining everybody, being his lovable self, goofing around.”

A harbour patrol boat was flagged after Dennis Wilson did not come up from one of his dives and shortly afterwards, his body was recovered by divers. When Dennis Wilson passed away, The Beach Boys released a statement which read: “We know Dennis would have wanted to continue in the tradition of the Beach Boys. His spirit will remain in our music.”

How old was Dennis Wilson when he passed away?

Three weeks before his death, Dennis Wilson had celebrated his 39th birthday.

Did Dennis Wilson have children?

Yes. Dennis Wilson had five children, Jennifer and Scott with former wife Carole Freedman, Carla and Michael with ex-wife Barbara Charren and Gage Dennis with wife Shawn

Who was Shawn Wilson?

Shawn Wilson was the daughter of Mike Love, Dennis Wilson's cousin and fellow Beach Boy. She married Dennis Wilson in 1983 and reportedly passed away in 2003.

Gage Dennis Wilson is reportedly a musician.