Brian Wilson, the legendary co-founder and principal songwriter of the Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82.

In a statement published on his social media, his family said: “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.” His cause of death is not yet known.

Wilson, whose groundbreaking studio work helped define 1960s pop and inspired generations of musicians, had been living with a neurocognitive disorder akin to dementia, as revealed earlier this year. Wilson was widely credited with turning the studio into a compositional tool, pioneering lush, orchestral soundscapes that pushed the boundaries of pop.

Born in Inglewood, California, Wilson formed the band that would become the Beach Boys, originally called the Pendletones, as a teenager with his brothers Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Their breakout hit “Surfin’ U.S.A.” in 1963 catapulted them into the mainstream, beginning a wave of popularity that would see the band become one of the most influential acts of the 20th century.

In 1964, after suffering a panic attack, Wilson stepped back from touring to focus on studio work. This led to the creation of Pet Sounds (1966), a now-revered masterpiece that initially failed commercially but later earned a place in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Wilson later called its follow-up, the unreleased Smile, a “teenage symphony to God.” Though scrapped at the time, it became a cult obsession among fans and was eventually released as Brian Wilson Presents Smile in 2004.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Wilson battled drug addiction and mental illness. His health struggles and controversial relationship with psychologist Eugene Landy became public and were later portrayed in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy.

Wilson’s final solo album, No Pier Pressure, came out in 2015, featuring collaborations with artists such as Kacey Musgraves and Zooey Deschanel. In 2016, he published his memoir and released previously unreleased tracks, including “Run James Run.”

Wilson and the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and in 2001, they were honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Wilson himself won two Grammys.