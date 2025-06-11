Lisburn young filmmaker sets sights on Cinemagic LA

Joan Burney Keatings, Cinemagic CEO, Young filmmaker Reuben Duncan from Lisburn, and Ciara McKinney, NI Connections celebrating the upcoming Cinemagic LA Festival from 15th-20th June. Cinemagic, in partnership with Northern Ireland Connections, Screen Ireland, and Northern Ireland Bureau are brining young creatives from Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Los Angeles together for a week-long programme of film industry immersion and cultural exchange.

The award-winning Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People returns to Los Angeles from 15th-20th June, culminating in the annual Cinemagic LA Showcase at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica, to celebrate rising film talent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland Connections, Screen Ireland, and Northern Ireland Bureau are working in partnership with Cinemagic to bring together young creatives from Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Los Angeles for a week-long programme of film industry immersion and cultural exchange.

Now in its 16th year, Cinemagic Los Angeles continues to position the Belfast based organisation as a global player in the creative industries. The programme nurtures youth talent while building meaningful industry connections and showcasing cross-cultural collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the next week, participants will attend exclusive Q&A sessions and masterclasses hosted by top studios and entertainment professionals Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Studios, Universal Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Artists Equity. Special guest speakers include Kirsten Sheridan, Ryan Rowe, Alison Winters, Jonathan Sanger, James Longman, and Ross King. Supporting the delivery of the programme in Los Angeles are ELMA (European Languages and Movies in America), The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, CIACLA (Contemporary Irish Arts Center LA) and Loyola Marymount University,

The programme kicks off with a musical theatre workshop at Loyola Marymount University, supported by the LMU Irish Studies Program and CIACLA, led by Director Maire Campbell, and concludes with the Cinemagic LA Showcase — a celebratory evening of latest Cinemagic short film screenings and performances highlighting the achievements of young people from 18 different schools.

Participants will gain hands-on experience, career insights, and access to professionals across film, television, animation, and theatre, as part of Cinemagic’s mission to inspire, educate and empower the next generation of storytellers.

Cinemagic CEO, Joan Burney Keatings MBE commented: “We are incredibly proud to collaborate with so many incredible organisations from both Northern Ireland, Ireland and Los Angeles. The shared ethos among everyone involved is a catalyst for Cinemagic to offer the highest quality opportunities for young people in the creative industries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciara McKinney, NI Connections said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Cinemagic as sponsor of the Los Angeles Showcase as we see it as a fantastic opportunity to be able to both help and highlight the immense talent of our young people from Northern Ireland. It is an opportunity to make and build industry connections in the USA and for us at NI Connections, that is what we are passionate about – making those connections and providing our diaspora with an opportunity to demonstrate the full potential of their talent and influence.”

Northern Ireland Bureau North America, Director Richard Cushnie said: “The Bureau is always delighted to partner with Cinemagic. They are a champion of the best of NI, showcasing the talents of young people and providing them with the inspiration to be part of our flourishing Creative Industries. It is particularly exciting to be involved as NI's landmark Studio Ulster opens its doors - and opens a new chapter in TV, film and gaming'.