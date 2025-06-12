Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys musician, songwriter and producer has died aged 82.

In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Wilson’s family wrote: “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Wilson’s first song for the group, soon renamed the Beach Boys, was 1961’s Surfin’ – the first in a series of Wilson-penned hits such as Surfin’ Safari, Surfer Girl and Surfin’ USA, the latter reaching No 3 on the US charts and cementing their breakthrough. The Beach Boys' biggest selling records include the albums "Pet Sounds", "Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!)", and "Beach Boys' Party!".

Their compilation albums, like "Endless Summer" and "20 Golden Greats", also achieved significant sales. The song ‘Good Vibrations’ consistently ranks as one of their best-selling singles.

Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys musician, songwriter and producer has died aged 82. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

‘Kokomo’ is another highly successful single, often cited as one of their biggest hits. ‘Sloop John B’ is also a song among their top-selling singles.

Wilson’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While that sounds like a lot, just consider that currently, Paul McCartney is worth $1.3 billion. Similarly, Bob Dylan, another contemporary of Wilson's, is closer to $300 million, while Mick Jagger is around $318 million.

Paul McCartney, one of Wilson’s biggest admirers, called The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” the “greatest song ever written.” The quote comes from Charles Granata’s 2003 book Wouldn’t it Be Nice: Brian Wilson and the Making of the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, and McCartney reiterated his affection for the song in a 2007 interview with BBC Radio 1, where he discussed why “God Only Knows” means so much to him.

He said: “It’s one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it. It’s really just a love song, but it’s brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian.”

Who is still alive from the Beach Boys’?

Mike Love, 84, is still touring a licensed version of the Beach Boys and performing their hits, along with longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston. Al Jardine, 83, Jardine still performs music, often with his son Matt. According to his official website, he plans to reassemble Brian Wilson’s band as the “Pet Sounds Band” and perform a series of shows that would include songs from The Beach Boys mid-to-late 70’s catalog of albums. Bruce Johnston, 82, is also still alive, as well as 76-year-old David Marks.

However, by the early ’80s, the band’s core lineup began to dwindle. Dennis Wilson, then 39, drowned in 1983. Brother Carl, 51, died of lung cancer in 1998. A tenacious survivor of physical and mental health challenges for much of his adult life, Brian Wilson passed away on June 11, 2025