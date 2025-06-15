A boss behind a huge reality show franchise has died during childbirth, leaving behind her husband, three-year-old daughter and newborn son.

Lauren Miller, who was an executive on Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, died on Monday June 9, just minutes after giving birth to her son Jackson.

The star, who was a mum-of-two, worked on the New York City and Salt Lake City franchises of the popular reality TV series.

“It is with devastated hearts that we share that our beloved colleague, Lauren, died unexpectedly just moments after giving birth to her baby boy,” a statement posted on the Instagram page of Shed Media, which produces the Real Housewives franchises, said on Thursday June 12.

Lauren's husband Kevin Miller commented with his own tribute on the post. “Lauren is the love of my life and I was blessed by God that she chose to spend her life with me and give me two beautiful children to remember her every minute of everyday. Please pray for our family and thank you all for the prayers, kind words and thoughts. God bless,” he said.

Lauren Miller, who was an executive on Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, has died moments after giving birth to her newborn son Jackson. She is pictured with her husband Kevin and their three-year-old daughter Emma. Photo by Instagram/@shed_media. | Instagram/@shed_media

Several Housewives stars commented on Shed Media's post about her death. Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tamra Judge wrote: “Prayers for her family & friends. This is absolutely heartbreaking.” Salt Lake City star Heather Gay posted a broken heart emoji and New York City star Sai de Silva shared several crying emojis.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Lauren’s honour, and at the time of writing, on the morning of Saturday June 15, it has raised more than $144,000.

A statement on the page read: “This unimaginable loss is impossible to comprehend and the hole that Lauren has left in this world and in her own family, is an impossible one to ever fill. We are devastated for her beloved husband, Kevin, who must now unexpectedly take on the sole role of parenting their two children … Emma (3) and newborn Jackson, who is still in the NICU.

It went on: “That the day Lauren was so eagerly awaiting should end in tragedy is truly unfathomable. . . Of all the things Lauren loved most, being a mother was at the top and ensuring that her children are being taken care of would mean everything to her.”

Lauren was also described as as having a “kind heart” on the page. “Anyone that knew Lauren was affected by her warm smile, kind heart and thoughtful, intuitive nature. She was the kind of person who could comfort you with a just a few words, because she always spoke from the heart.

“She was sincere, intentional and compassionate, but among her greatest qualities was the love she had for her family. It was no secret how close she was to her entire family or how excited she was when she got to start her own. From getting engaged to Kevin and then getting married to becoming a mother with Emma and next with Jackson, Lauren beamed whenever she talked about all that she had with her beautiful family. “

People were then asked to donate to Kevin, as he “takes on this unexpected role as sole provider of the family.” An update shared on Thursday (June 12) read that Jackson had been able to leave the NICU. “Kevin is delighted to share that baby Jackson is out of the NICU and at home with his dad and sister,” it read. “[Kevin says that] he has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ. He is so alert and attentive already at just 4 days old.'

Lauren was the executive assistant to the senior vice presidents of programming and development and co-headed of the company, according to her LinkedIn. She had held the role for almost nine years. She graduated from San Diego State in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a concentration in Media Studies. While in college, she also interned at MTV.