Frederick Forsyth, the author of The Day of The Jackal, has died at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

The best-selling author was surrounded by his family as he died at home on Monday morning, his literary agents Curtis Brown said.

Jonathan Lloyd, his agent, said: “We mourn the passing of one of the world’s greatest thriller writers. Only a few weeks ago I sat with him as we watched a new and moving documentary of his life – In My Own Words, to be released later this year on BBC1 – and was reminded of an extraordinary life, well lived.

Frederick Forsyth, the author of The Day of The Jackal, has died at the age of 86 after a brief illness. | Getty Images

“After serving as one of the youngest ever RAF pilots, he turned to journalism, using his gift for languages in German, French and Russian to become a foreign correspondent in Biafra. Appalled at what he saw and using his experience during a stint as a secret service agent, he wrote his first and perhaps most famous novel, The Day of the Jackal (1972), and instantly became a global bestselling author.

“He went on to write more than 25 books (many of which were made into films) that have sold over 75 million copies. He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, all of us at Curtis Brown and of course his millions of fans around the world – though his books will of course live on forever.”