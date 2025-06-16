Tributes have been paid to Glasgow born DJ and producer John Reid following his death at 61.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chart-topping Scottish DJ, producer and vocalist John Reid has died suddenly at the age of 61. As well as writing Westlife’s hit song Unbreakable, he was also behind the house track Push The Feeling On and Kelly Clarkson’s A Moment Like This One which X Factor star Leona Lewis took to number one.

John Reid also co-wrote Tina Turner’s 1999 hit-single When the Heartache Is Over and worked with the likes of Simon Cowell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Kiani, described as John Reid’s first love (the couple were engaged for nine years) spoke about his death and wrote: “Just heard this morning that my first love John Reid died suddenly.

Mary also wrote: We met in Glasgow but fell in love in London. He was recording his album with Roy Hay (Culture Club) for his new band “This way up”,’ she continued. “Myself and Danusia DanooshaZaremba were on tour, and every night we met at the Columbian hotel.

Chart-topping Scottish DJ. producer and vocalist John Reid has died suddenly at the age of 61. Photo: johnreidsongs/Instagram | johnreidsongs/Instagram

“We bought our first flat in Dennistoun age 21 & 22. We were both doing great with our music. The birth of The Nightcrawlers happened (Push the feeling on). We toured, we recorded, we did our vocal sessions together.

“We parted 9 years later. Last year, I got in touch with him. I said I’d love to say hello again before one of us dies. I saw him just last year in Glasgow. RIP John, Love Bubbs xoXO.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Matthew James Pateman paid tribute to John Reid on Instagram and wrote: “Very sad to hear that @johnreidsongs died suddenly at the age of 61. He was heavily involved in Bad Boys Inc career as both writer and backing singer. Most of you will know him as the voice behind the huge Nightcrawlers hit - Push The Feeling.

“He wrote Whenever You Need Someone for BBI as well as More To This World, Take Me Away, Love Here I Come and Change Your Mind. Gone far too soon. Much love and condolences to all his family and friends at this difficult time ❤️‍🩹 #johnreid #nightcrawlers #pushthefeeling #badboysinc #songwriter”

Red Hot Chilli Pipers singer and vocal coach Chris Judge also paid tribute to John and wrote: “RIP John Reid, an incredible Scottish singer with so much soul most famous for his vocals in the Nightcrawlers hit push the feeling on ..”

Record producer Ian Levine took to X and wrote: “I just learned that John Reid has died. I wrote over 100 songs with him and find it very hard to come to terms with.”