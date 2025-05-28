Described as a "giant of East Midlands radio,” radio host John Peters has died at 75.

BBC radio host John Peters has passed away at the age of 75. In 1975, he launched Nottingham station Radio Trent and also worked over the years at GEM-AM, Saga 106.6 FM, and Smooth Radio. In 2021 he joined Boom Radio at its launch.

David Lloys, the co-founder of Boom Radio and a former broadcasting colleague of John Peters, paid tribute to him and said: "It is with deep regret that we bring you the news that our John Peters has died.

"A giant in East Midlands broadcasting with an unmistakable style - and loved hugely by his audience for 50 years. He was part of waking up the people of Nottingham for generations.

"With his somehow relaxed energy, few have the gift he had for making a chart show an unmissable drama.

"The team at Boom send their condolences to his wife Chrissie and all the family who have been by John's side during his illness."

John Peters had recently hosted Boom Radio's weekly Vintage Charts show alongside 'John's Jukebox' and his Friday evening show.

Roger Twiggy Day paid tribute to John Peters on Facebook and wrote: “Very sad news to hear my Boom radio colleague John Peters has died. I first met him in 1973 but until Boom had never worked with him. He was a very talented broadcaster and nice guy. My sympathies to his family. When I am in the UK next week I will raise a pint of real ale to you John.”

In response to Roger Twiggy Day’s tribute, Andy Whitaker said: “very sad Roger. He was an excellent presenter and DJ and perfect for the chart shows. He had that natural patter, much the same as dear old ‘fluff Freeman. He will be a hard act to follow, that’s for sure! We will miss him, as will his family and friends. A sad day indeed. May he RIP.”

Former BBC broadcaster Rod Whiting who now works on Boom Radio, also paid tribute to John Peters on Facebook and wrote: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of a much-loved colleague at Boom Radio, John Peters.

“I’ve long admired John as a superb broadcaster, so it was a thrill to meet in person at Boom’s first team get-together and discover he was every bit as lovely off-air as he was on.

Rod goes on to write: “Like his many loyal listeners, I’ll miss that cheery distinctive voice- it really was made for the airwaves.

“A light has gone out in Radio Land this weekend.”