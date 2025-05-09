Baywatch icon Paul Nichols, who worked with Pamela Anderson, has died at 76. Pamela anderson is pictured here shooting Baywatch in 1995. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Baywatch legend Paul Nichols has passed away less than two weeks after his wife died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baywatch icon Paul Nichols, who worked with Pamela Anderson, has passed away at the age of 76. He tragically died less than two weeks after his wife of 31 years, Linda passed away.

Paul Nichols, who was considered a veteran publicist who worked on shows such as Baywatch, passed away at his home in Weatherford, Texas. Although NBC dropped Baywatch after one season, it was thanks to Paul Nichols in 1991 that he was able to bring the show into first-run syndication .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According toThe Hollywood Reporter, “Fellow publicist Les Eisner said Nichols “was largely responsible for branding [Baywatch] as the world’s most-watched TV series. Whether that was true or not, who knows? But it stuck.”

Paul Nichols, who was born on March 22, 1948, graduated from Penn State University with a degree in broadcast journalism and started his career as a DJ. He then landed a job on the talk show The Mike Douglas Show, based in Philadelphia.

Baywatch icon Paul Nichols, who worked with Pamela Anderson, has died at 76. Pamela anderson is pictured here shooting Baywatch in 1995. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Baywatch was an American drama TV series about lifeguards patrolling the beaches of Los Angeles County in California and Hawaii and the likes of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson were the stars of the show.

David Hasselhoff was recently photographed in a wheelchair and was being wheeled by airport attendants before leaving Cancun, Mexico. He has recently had to contend with the suicide of his ex-wife Pamela Bach, who was found dead at 62 in March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Bach who was also known as Pamela Bach Hasselhoff had also appeared in Baywatch, The Young and the Restless, and Knightrider. The couple had been married from 1989 to 2006.

TMZ reported in March 2025 that Law enforcement sources tell us ... family members had not heard from her and wanted to check on her out of concern. Paramedics were called to Pamela's house on a report of an unconscious female shortly after 10 PM Wednesday.

“Pamela was pronounced dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There was no note, we're told.”

When her death certificate was released, it stated that the 62-year old had died from a gunshot wound to the head using a revolver on March 5. Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff made her movie debut in Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumble Fish in 1983 and went on to appear as café owner Kaye Morgan in Baywatch in 1989. She also appeared on The Young and the Restless, The Fall Guy and Sirens and in 2011, was on Celebrity Big Brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 1, 2025, she posted on Instagram and wrote: “Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London🎀. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.”

She also wrote: “ My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”