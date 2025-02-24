Pamela Anderson praised for 'embracing natural beauty' as latest pictures at SAG Awards stun fans
Outside the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, the 57-year-old Baywatch star graced the red carpet at the SAG Awards in an elegant white, one-shoulder Dior dress, exuding an Old Hollywood aesthetic with bouncy curls and side bangs.
The actress and former Playboy star looked almost unrecognisable from her younger years, opting for a makeup-free look that showcased her natural beauty.
While some critics commented on her ageing appearance, her fans rallied in support, praising her for embracing her natural self and saying she is "finally at peace" after years of being sexualised in the industry.
One said on X (formerly Twitter): “I love after years of being sexualised, she has embraced her natural beauty. She seems at peace.” Another said: “She looks like she bakes the best cakes and the best sweet tea.”
A comment read: “True beauty because she is willing to just be herself without the usual desperate attempt to ‘age in reverse’. Thank you Pamela!”. A user said: “Confidence is the highest form of beauty. Much respect for the example she is setting for those who are afraid to be their natural selves.”
Anderson, known for her glamorous image in the 1990s, embraced a more natural appearance, often attending high-profile events without makeup beginning 2003. During Paris Fashion Week, she appeared bare-faced, with her describing the experience as "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."
The decision to forgo makeup was influenced by the passing of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019. Anderson said: "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."
