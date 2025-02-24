Pamela Anderson has been praised by her fans for ‘embracing natural beauty’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outside the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, the 57-year-old Baywatch star graced the red carpet at the SAG Awards in an elegant white, one-shoulder Dior dress, exuding an Old Hollywood aesthetic with bouncy curls and side bangs.

The actress and former Playboy star looked almost unrecognisable from her younger years, opting for a makeup-free look that showcased her natural beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some critics commented on her ageing appearance, her fans rallied in support, praising her for embracing her natural self and saying she is "finally at peace" after years of being sexualised in the industry.

One said on X (formerly Twitter): “I love after years of being sexualised, she has embraced her natural beauty. She seems at peace.” Another said: “She looks like she bakes the best cakes and the best sweet tea.”

Pamela Anderson has been praised by her fans for ‘embracing natural beauty’. | WireImage

A comment read: “True beauty because she is willing to just be herself without the usual desperate attempt to ‘age in reverse’. Thank you Pamela!”. A user said: “Confidence is the highest form of beauty. Much respect for the example she is setting for those who are afraid to be their natural selves.”

Anderson, known for her glamorous image in the 1990s, embraced a more natural appearance, often attending high-profile events without makeup beginning 2003. During Paris Fashion Week, she appeared bare-faced, with her describing the experience as "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to forgo makeup was influenced by the passing of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019. Anderson said: "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

She also reflected on her past image, saying, "I felt like I was a cartoon character. I don't feel like that anymore."