The SAG Awards 2025 - one of the last big Hollywood ceremonies before the Oscars - took place last night.

The Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) held their annual awards ceremony celebrating the biggest and brightest acting talents in Los Angeles last night (February 23). The event is normally considered as the last hint towards the Oscars race and can offer up hint as to who may walk away with the famous gold statuette when the Academy Awards takes place next month.

Here’s a full list of winners who walked away with a SAG accolade last night:

Full list of SAG Award 2025 winners

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Conclave won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2025 SAG Awards | AFP via Getty Images

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Substance at the 2025 SAG Awards. | AFP via Getty Images

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldana won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Emilia Perez | AFP via Getty Images

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: The Fall Guy

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: Shogun

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Slow Horses

The cast of Shogun won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2025 SAG Awards. | AFP via Getty Images

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Only Murders In The Building

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Shrinking

The cats of Only Murders In The Building, including Selena Gomez, won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series | Getty Images

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man On The Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, the Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

WINNER: Shogun

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin