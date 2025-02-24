SAG Awards 2025: Full list of winners - including Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore and Conclave
The Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) held their annual awards ceremony celebrating the biggest and brightest acting talents in Los Angeles last night (February 23). The event is normally considered as the last hint towards the Oscars race and can offer up hint as to who may walk away with the famous gold statuette when the Academy Awards takes place next month.
Here’s a full list of winners who walked away with a SAG accolade last night:
Full list of SAG Award 2025 winners
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: Conclave
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: The Fall Guy
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Shogun
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Only Murders In The Building
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man On The Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colon-Zayas, the Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- WINNER: Shogun
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
