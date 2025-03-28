Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to former BBC presenter Paul Barnes after his passing at the age of 85.

His sad passing was confirmed by his wife Helen McDermott to BBC News. The fellow broadcaster described her husband as having lived a “full and colourful life”.

Paul’s career included being the first Newsbeat presenter on BBC Radio 1, as well as fronted ITV show such as The Village Show, Anything Goes and Folio. He also featured on BBC Radio Norfolk and presented on Anglia Television in the 1990s, with McDermott calling him a “perfectionist” who “loved life”.

The BBC's Senior Head of Content Production for London and East Robert Thompson has paid tribute to the former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter. He said: "His love of music shone through, and many will remember that enthusiasm reflected in his programme 'The Late Paul Barnes' which delighted so many listeners."

Ex-BBC Radio Norfolk editor David Clayton, who worked at the station at the same time as Barnes, also paid tribute. He said: "He was always a great 'wordsmith' with his writing. His colourful prose, particularly about his beloved jazz music, was a joy to hear.

"His knowledge was vast and his keenness to pass that on to a loyal band of like-minded listeners made for memorable radio shows."

"Barnes ended every show the same way with a cheery 'pip pip'. So 'pip pip' Barnsey. Thanks for some great music."