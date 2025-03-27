The Vampire Diaries author Lisa Jane Smith, who was best known as L. J. Smith, has died at the age of 66.

The author’s sad passing was confirmed via a post on her official website. The post read: “Lisa Jane Smith of Danville, California passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 8, 2025, after a long bout with illness.

Known to her readers as L.J. Smith, Lisa was a New York Times bestselling author of young-adult fiction. Of the more than 29 books she authored over the course of her career, she was best known for the Vampire Diaries series, (later adapted into a hit television show) and the Night World series.

The tribute added: “Her novels not only entertained, but also offered solace and inspiration, making her a cherished companion to readers around the world.

“Lisa was a kind and gentle soul, whose brilliance, creativity, resilience and empathy, illuminated the lives of her family, friends and fans alike. She will be remembered for her imaginative spirit, her pioneering role in supernatural fiction, and her generosity, warmth and heart, both on and off the page.”

The New York Times best-selling author released The Vampire Diaries series in the early 1990s, which spawned a television franchise. The Vampire Diaries premiered in 2009 and starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder. The show ran for eight seasons and 171 episodes, with spin-off series including The Originals and Legacies.

Smith went on to release a follow-up trilogies to The Vampire Diaries from 2009 onwards. She authored the Night World series, releasing the first book Secret Vampire in 1996. The final book in the series titled Strange Fate,which follows 1998’s Witchlight, remains unreleased upon her death.

Tributes have poured in from heartbroken fans. One took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “A part of my teenage years just broke hearing that [L. J. Smith] has passed away at 66. I’m heartbroken. I loved her work so much that I’ve been waiting for her to finish one series for over 17 years… the legacy you leave behind is iconic.”

Another added: “National mourning cause L.J Smith gave me so much during my teenage years…read all 17 books and they were so dear to me…”